Connecticut man charged with murder of 1-year-old girl in Delaware

Delaware police have released more details on a Connecticut man charged in connection with a murder there earlier this year.

Timothy Olschafskie was arrested in Enfield on Nov. 2 on fugitive from justice charges.

Police in Wilmington, Delaware say Olschafskie, 30, of Ansonia, is responsible for the death of a 1-year-old girl on March 11. Officers responded to a home in Wilmington that day for a report of a child suffering from a medical emergency. The toddler was taken to the hospital where she later died, police said.

The Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences determined the girl's cause of death was homicide.

Warrants were obtained for Olschafskie and he was arrested.

Olschafskie was extradited to Delaware Tuesday to face a charge of first-degree murder by abuse or neglect. It is not clear what Olschafske's relationship to the girl is.

He is being held on $2 million bond.