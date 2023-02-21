Connecticut Man Dies in Avalanche While Climbing Mountain in Washington State

A Connecticut man was among multiple people who died during an avalanche in Washington state on Sunday, according to authorities.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office said six people were climbing Colchuck Peak when an avalanche occurred near Colchuck Lake.

Three of the six climbers were killed. One of the climbers was a 53-year-old man from Connecticut. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

A 66-year-old man from New Jersey and a 60-year-old woman from New York also died during the avalanche.

The sheriff's office said another climber was injured, but made it back down to base camp with the other two climbers. Nearly two dozen rescuers responded to the scene and determined that conditions were too hazardous to continue rescue efforts.

Rescuers have not yet located the dead climbers.