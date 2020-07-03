WOODSTOCK

Connecticut Man Killed in Indiana Motorcycle Crash

A Connecticut man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Indiana on Thursday.

Alan Beck, 49, of Woodstock was riding his motorcycle along a road in Wabash County, Indiana just before 10 a.m. when a driver in a pickup truck turned into his path, according to police.

Beck's motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the pickup and Beck was thrown from the motorcycle, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing but police said neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to have been a factor in the accident.

