Connecticut Man Killed in Louisiana After Police Chase

By The Associated Press

This Sept. 25, 2020, file photo, shows a Louisiana State Police vehicle in Louisiana. On Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, four Louisiana State Police troopers were arrested on charges of using excessive force, deactivating their body-worn cameras and making false statements about two arrests in 2019 and 2020.
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

A Connecticut man died after sheriff’s deputies fired at him following a chase spanning two north Louisiana parishes, state police said Thursday.

In a news release, state police say they were asked to investigate by the sheriff’s offices in Red River and DeSoto parishes after 42-year-old Michael Laduca of Waterford, Connecticut, died following a confrontation with deputies Wednesday night. State police have not said whether Laduca was armed.

State police say the investigation so far indicates Laduca drove away as deputies patrolling Wednesday night in DeSoto tried to stop him. He led deputies on a chase into Red River Parish, where the Jeep Cherokee he was driving went through a barbed wire fence and got stuck in a ditch, according to the news release.

Deputies from both parishes fired after a confrontation, the news release said. State police declined to release any more information when asked by email if Laduca was armed or if they have recovered a weapon. It was unclear why deputies tried to stop him in DeSoto Parish or why he refused to stop.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

