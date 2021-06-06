Harwinton

Connecticut Man Killed When He Crashes Motorcycle Into Bear

tlmd-soga-shutterstock_412902961
Shutterstock

A 65-year-old Connecticut man was killed when his motorcycle hit a bear, police said.

Thomas Kovalik, of Plymouth, was driving a 1995 Harley-Davidson on Route 222 in Harwinton when he crashed into a bear at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut state police said.

Kovalik was thrown from the motorcycle and landed in the road, police said. He was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, where he was pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation.

The Associated Press & NBC Connecticut

This article tagged under:

HarwintonPlymouthbearmotorcycle crashdeadly motorcycle crash
