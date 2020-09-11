Connecticut Marks 19 Years Since 9/11 Attacks

Cities and towns across Connecticut are holding remembrance ceremonies today to mark 19 years since the attacks on 9/11.

Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset to honor the victims of the attacks. He also announced that the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven will be illuminated with red, white and blue lights in recognition of the anniversary.

We will forever remember each of those whose lives were taken all too soon, and honor the heroism of those who courageously fought to protect complete strangers. We also pay tribute to the brave men and women of the U.S. military who serve our nation and protect our freedoms. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7PO6rlvKlt — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 11, 2020

Following are local ceremonies to remember those lost in the attacks and the heroes who responded to the call to help the nation in the wake of tragedy:

Bridgeport:

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim to be joined by U.S. Senators and community leaders to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001 and hold a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m.; the time the North Tower was struck. All fire houses throughout the city will host a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m.

Milford:

The City of Milford will hold a virtual ceremony on Facebook and YouTube at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane struck New York’s World Trade Center. The event, hosted by Mayor Benjamin G. Blake, Fire Chief Douglas Edo, and Police Chief Keith Mello, will feature remarks from State Senator James Maroney, State Representative Charles Ferraro, and State Representative Kathy Kennedy. Among the victims are Michael Miller and Avnish Patel, both graduates of Live Oaks School, as well as Seth Morris, who was a student at Mathewson School.

University of New Haven:

The University of New Haven will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 11 a.m. on the main campus at the Maxcy Quad. A short speaking program will include remarks by students and the university’s dean of students Ophelie Rowe-Allen, then there will be a walk to the university’s memorial tree near Gerber Hall.

UConn Health:

The UConn Health community will virtually gather at noon to mark the 19th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. Speakers and participants will gather at a social distance in the Academic Rotunda to pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives lost that day. It will include the UConn Health Honor Guard’s presentation of colors, bagpipers, the singing of the national anthem and “Amazing Grace,” a special poem written and read by UConn Police Officer Susan Kassey, and a moment of silence and ringing of bells to honor those lost on 9/11 including more than 400 first responders of firefighters, police officers, and healthcare professionals who died while trying to save others. The virtual ceremony will conclude with the playing of “Taps.”