Connecticut

Connecticut men arrested in connection to Delaware burglary ring

By Angela Fortuna

Three men from Connecticut have been arrested for allegedly stealing from several storage units in Delaware.

Delaware State Police said men from Waterbury, West Haven and Stratford were taken into custody in connection to several burglaries that happened in New Castle, Delaware, this November.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Troopers started investigating multiple similar burglaries that occurred at two Public Storage locations on Nov. 12.

In each incident, three thieves would arrive at the storage facility in a rented Home Depot van, and they'd gain access to the property using a made-up account. Once inside, the thieves would damage and enter multiple storage units, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The men are accused of stealing over $35,000 worth of property from within the storage units. Throughout their investigation, police identified three suspects.

One of the thieves was arrested on Thursday, a second man was arrested on Dec. 18 and the third suspect was arrested on Dec. 17.

The men face charges including six counts of third-degree burglary, theft, criminal mischief and more. They were all held on bond and have since been released.

Local

Groton 47 mins ago

Groton City locally approves speeding cameras, seeks state approval

Travel 1 hour ago

Record-breaking travel numbers for your holiday commute

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 302-365-8471. The investigation remains ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us