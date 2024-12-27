Connecticut men arrested in connection to Delaware burglary ring

Three men from Connecticut have been arrested for allegedly stealing from several storage units in Delaware.

Delaware State Police said men from Waterbury, West Haven and Stratford were taken into custody in connection to several burglaries that happened in New Castle, Delaware, this November.

Troopers started investigating multiple similar burglaries that occurred at two Public Storage locations on Nov. 12.

In each incident, three thieves would arrive at the storage facility in a rented Home Depot van, and they'd gain access to the property using a made-up account. Once inside, the thieves would damage and enter multiple storage units, according to police.

The men are accused of stealing over $35,000 worth of property from within the storage units. Throughout their investigation, police identified three suspects.

One of the thieves was arrested on Thursday, a second man was arrested on Dec. 18 and the third suspect was arrested on Dec. 17.

The men face charges including six counts of third-degree burglary, theft, criminal mischief and more. They were all held on bond and have since been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 302-365-8471. The investigation remains ongoing.