Connecticut's minimum wage to increase on Jan. 1

Connecticut’s minimum wage will go up from $15.69 per hour to $16.35 per hour as of Jan. 1.

Gov. Ned Lamont a state law from 2019 that connects the state’s minimum wage to economic indicators, specifically the percentage change in the federal employment cost index, which is the reason for the increase.

That law requires that the minimum wage be adjusted each year based on the U.S. Department of Labor’s calculation of the employment cost index for the 12-month period ending on June 30 of the preceding year.

The index increased by 4.2%, which increases the state’s minimum wage by 66 cents, effective Jan. 1, 2025, according to Lamont’s office.

The governor’s office said approximately 60% of minimum wage earners in Connecticut are women, based on the Current Population Survey as calculated by the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“This law that we enacted ensures that as the economy grows, the wages of low-income workers can grow with it,” Lamont said in a statement.