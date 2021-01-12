Connecticut National Guard Members to Deploy to Washington, D.C.

Connecticut will send more than 100 members of the Connecticut National Guard to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday.

Gov. Lamont said he will deploy the members at the request of U.S. National Guard officials.

The deployment will include members of the Connecticut National Guard's Military Police and two patrol explosive-detection dog teams that are trained for police patrol activities and explosive detection, Lamont said.

“The State of Connecticut stands ready to help ensure the peaceful transition of power and protect our democracy,” Governor Lamont said.

The governor has also placed a C-130H aircraft and crew on alert status if they are needed.

Connecticut's National Guard members will join National Guard troops from several other states that are being deployed for the inauguration in the wake of last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol.