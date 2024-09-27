Connecticut National Guard unit to provide Helene disaster relief in North Carolina

A Connecticut National Guard unit has been deployed to help with Helene disaster response and relief efforts in North Carolina, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

A CH-47 Chinook helicopter and a five-member flight crew from the Connecticut Army National Guard's 1-169th Aviation Regiment left from Windsor Locks Friday morning heading to North Carolina.

Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Thursday night in the Big Bend area of the Gulf Coast of Florida, generating a major storm surge and knocking out power to millions of customers in several states.

By Friday morning, the storm had moved well inland to parts of Georgia.

Though it has been downgraded to a tropical storm, Helene continues to dump a deluge of rain on Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

As much as 10 inches of rain has already fallen in North Carolina, with another 14 inches possible before the storm spins itself out in the Tennessee Valley. Forecasters say North Carolina could experience flooding not seen in the past century.

“The Connecticut National Guard stands ready to serve our communities, as always, to assist and respond not just here at home in Connecticut but across the nation, especially in times of crises,” commander of the Connecticut National Guard Major General Francis Evon said in a statement. “We proudly join forces with our fellow National Guards to provide critical support when it is needed most. Our commitment to protecting and serving is unwavering and extends beyond Connecticut’s borders, ensuring the safety and resilience of our country when called upon, no matter the challenge.”

The Connecticut Army National Guard crew will spend about a week in North Carolina to assist with recovery efforts.

“I am appreciative of all the members of the Connecticut National Guard for always being ready and willing to respond to emergencies at a moment’s notice, and I thank the 1-169th Aviation Regiment for accepting this mission,” Gov. Lamont said.