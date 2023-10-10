Connecticut native in Tel Aviv describes life during war in Israel

Erica Weiner has spent much of the last three days locked in her Tel Aviv bedroom, which doubles as a bomb shelter.

With Israel under attack, rockets have struck near her neighborhood.

“There was a rocket on Sunday that landed two streets over. It was unfortunately a direct hit, but thankfully no people were harmed," Weiner said. "It is just terrifying. You just have to wait for everything to pass. It’s the only thing you can do.”

Weiner, 30, grew up in New London, Connecticut, and moved to Israel six years ago. She is an English teacher and a babysitter.

Weiner said she loves living there, but described the last several days as horrifying. She said she knows people whose friends have been kidnapped and murdered.

"People are afraid. People are terrified. People are brokenhearted," Weiner said.

Weiner's father, Barry, said he and his wife are frightened for their daughter's safety.

“There is just no explaining the emotional horror that we are living in. My wife and I are beside ourselves," said Barry Weiner, of New London. "This is a nightmare. A nightmare. The brutality of what is going on is beyond belief.”

Barry said he anxiously awaits his daughter's phone calls to make sure she is safe. Sometimes their phone calls get interrupted by sirens.

“It is just terror," Barry said. "Sheer terror.”

Despite the fear, Erica said she does not want to leave Israel.

"Aside from difficulties of even getting back home, she feels the need to support her country, friends and not run away," Barry said.

“There is a sense that the least I can do is staying here and staying put," Erica said.