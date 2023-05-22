Stamford

Connecticut Native to Appear on ‘Kelly Clarkson Show'

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connecticut will be represented on the Kelly Clarkson Show Monday afternoon.

Chef and Connecticut native Stephanie Izard will be on the show and Louis’ Lunch in New Haven will get a shout-out.

Izard, the chef and owner of five restaurants in Chicago, is a James Beard award winner.

Izard will be reflecting on summers on the East Coast and barbecues back home  in Connecticut.

And Adam Richman will be giving a shout-out to Louis’ Lunch as the inventor of the first ever hamburger.

