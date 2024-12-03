Connecticut nonprofits ask for donations on Giving Tuesday

It was a busy Tuesday morning at the Chrysalis Center in Hartford. Volunteers from the YMCA of Greater Hartford took a different spin on Giving Tuesday by focusing on giving their time rather than receiving.

“We have the YMCA volunteering here to help us sort and organize, check through all the food and get it ready for our families who utilize our food pantry,” Chrysalis Center Volunteer and Outreach Manager Gabrielle Jacunski said.

This year, the YMCA wanted to help community partners who serve families and kids in the city.

“This is so important to us. We have a Wilson-Gray branch about a mile away on Albany Avenue, so we are serving some of the same constitutions. So, we wanted to make a stronger Hartford by working together,” YMCA of Greater Hartford Chief Development Officer Jeff Williams said.

The Chrysalis Center has a goal of fundraising $5,000 this Giving Tuesday. The organization relies on donations to help fund its mission.

“Things like keeping our supportive housing running or purchasing food for the food pantry when we run low on donations,” Jacunski said.

Over in Bristol, the Grace Food Pantry has been serving the community since 2019.

Grace Food Pantry

“We knew there was food insecurity in the city,” Pastor Tom Baran said.

The food pantry is open from 10 a.m. until noon every Saturday, except the first of the month. Baran said they help about 200 families weekly.

“We serve year-round and I think that is what makes us different, we are very consistent, the people in Bristol and surrounding communities know we are going to be here, and they can count on us no matter what,” Baran said.

This Giving Tuesday, Baran said every dollar counts. If you'd like to donate, you can do so here.

“If we are blessed with, if the lord blesses us with and one person [giving] $25, you know, we are going to put that $25 to good use,” Baran said.