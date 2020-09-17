Connecticut Offers Virtual Big E Experience

The Big E was supposed to start tomorrow and that is not happening, but you can still enjoy what the Connecticut building offers without leaving the state.

Since the fair has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Office of Tourism has launched a virtual Connecticut Building experience online.

Several Connecticut Building vendors are offering special discounts for “virtual fairgoers,” which can be redeemed online or in person.

“You don’t have to miss everything you love about The Big E just because the fair isn’t open this year,” Randy Fiveash, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, said in a statement. “All of the incredible vendors you would typically find inside the Connecticut Building are open online or in person at their locations—so you can order your favorite products online right to your door or plan a trip to safely visit this fall.”

These are some of the businesses featured in the virtual Connecticut Building:

Connecticut Valley Tobacconist in Enfield

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport

Danny’s Smoke House Grill in South Windsor

Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme

Good Doggy Treats in Brookfield

Maple Craft Food in Sandy Hook

Mohegan Sun in Uncasville

Sweet Wind Farm in East Hartland

The Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford

“The Connecticut Building at The Big E is an annual celebration of the history, agriculture, food and fun that differentiates our great state,” Fiveash said in a statement. “While we can’t celebrate together this year, Connecticut residents and visitors can still learn about the state’s incredible offerings and support local businesses.”