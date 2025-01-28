Connecticut officials to hold news conference on federal funding freeze

The White House is pausing federal grants and loans starting Tuesday night and state officials as well as members of the state’s Congressional delegation will be holding a news conference at 4 p.m. to discuss it.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Attorney General William Tong, state Comptroller Sean Scanlon, U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro, U.S. Representative John Larson, U.S. Representative Joe Courtney, U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker will hold a news conference at the State Capitol in Hartford at 4 p.m. to discuss the order, which goes into effect at 5 p.m.

NBC News reports that The Office of Management and Budget sent a memo to all federal agencies on Monday night that directs them to “temporarily pause all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all Federal financial assistance.”

It went on to say there is an exception for Social Security and Medicare and direct payments to individuals.

The OMB, in a separate document, asked federal agencies that provide financial assistance for details on thousands of programs by Feb. 7, according to NBC News.

They include:

School meals for low-income students

The WIC nutrition program

Wildfire preparedness for the Department of Interior

The Medicare enrollment assistance program

USAID foreign assistance

Mine inspections

A reintegration program for homeless veterans

Attorneys general from Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California said they are filing a lawsuit to stop the pause to federal funding, according to the Associated Press.