What to know about Connecticut Open House Day 2025

Connecticut Open House Day offers the chance to explore the state by visiting more than 130 local attractions for free or at discounted admission.

It’s happening on Saturday, June 14.

This is the 21st annual Connecticut Open House Day and historic landmarks, nature centers, art museums local farms and more are taking part.

“Connecticut is brimming with treasures waiting to be explored, and Open House Day gives residents the perfect opportunity to rediscover their own backyard,” Rachel Lenda, director of tourism for the state, said in a statement. “Whether revisiting favorites or venturing to new spots, this event is all about supporting the local businesses that make our state such a vibrant and exciting place.”

This year offers free or reduced admission at more than 45 museum, nature centers, farms, historical sites and more and exclusive tours at more than 20 attractions, including historic homes and landmarks rarely open to the public, according to the Connecticut Office of Statewide Marketing & Tourism.

They said there will be special offers, events and giveaways at more than 50 attractions, including adventure parks, breweries, vineyards, theaters, miniature golf courses, restaurants and marinas.

You can find the full list of tourism businesses that are taking part by county here.

