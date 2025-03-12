Connecticut Pickle Festival to be held at Mohegan Sun this summer

The Connecticut Pickle Festival is coming to Mohegan Sun this summer.

The festival boasts that it is New England’s largest pickle event of the year.

The festival will be at the Earth Expo & Convention Center. It runs from Friday, July 25 through Sunday, July 27.

There will be unlimited pickle sampling for everyone who attends.

There will also be pickle martinis, pickle shots and custom pickle cocktails and pickled-themed food, including fried pickles, pickle pizza, pickle shaved ice, pickle fries, pickle topped ice cream, pickle shish kabobs, pickle quesadillas, Kool-Aid pickles, dill pickle kettle corn, pickle pasta salad and your carnival treats and sweets, according to the website.

There will also be a Pickle Eating Contest and a Pickle Juice Challenge.

The event is free for kids 12 and under.

Connecticut Pickle Festival schedule:

Friday, July 25: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 26: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 27: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn more and get tickets here.