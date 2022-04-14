Connecticut Police Use App ‘Atlas One' to Send Out Safety Alerts

A new alert system used by police departments across the country is now in Connecticut.

Some Connecticut police departments are increasing communications with an app called, ‘Atlas One’.

The new technology is designed to send notifications, alerting people of nearby incidents. It also allows users to engage with police departments via phone, email, website and other social media platforms.

"I think it's great. I think the app is going to be very beneficial not just for us Newington residents but for people coming into Newington as well,” said Carla Juvencio from Newington.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Newington Police Department is one of three in Connecticut to utilize the app. Police departments in Rocky Hill and Manchester are also encouraging their communities to download it. Newington Police Stg. Ryane Deane said the app is unique in that it simultaneously posts to the department’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

"We're always looking for new ways to communicate with the community in the best way possible and easiest way,” said Deane.

Recently, Newington Police got a notification saying that their Facebook page was a “gray account.” NBC Connecticut reached out to Facebook for additional information about the security issue but have not heard back. However, according to Facebook's support page, a gray account means it doesn’t have the proper security features, prompting Facebook to disable it and have Newington Police create a new one.

The Newington Police Department shared this information with their followers online, saying Facebook is “shutting down” their account effective April 25, which sparked some concern in the comment section.

"Obviously, Facebook for us is a very important feature and a very important tool for us to get information out, and we plan on reactivating a page soon,” said Deane.

While Manchester Police said they enjoy the app because it comes directly from the department, not everyone is in favor; some comments posted on Newington’s Facebook page expressed concern about privacy issues. But Newington police said the app doesn't identify any user.