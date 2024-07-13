Connecticut political leaders condemn violence after shooting at Trump rally

Shortly after shots rang out at a Pennsylvania rally featuring former President Donald Trump, Connecticut politicians were reacting on social media.

"There is no room in America for political violence. We should all condemn what happened today and I am hoping for the health of the former president and everyone else at the rally," Sen. Chris Murphy posted on X.

Gov. Ned Lamont released a statement Saturday evening.

“Political violence and gun violence of any kind have absolutely no place in our society and are never acceptable. We must all as Americans be able to express our views freely and without the fear of violence," he said in the statement.

Other members of Connecticut's congressional delegation reacted as well.

"My thoughts and prayers are with former President Donald Trump and his family after hearing news of a shooting at his campaign rally today. I commend the quick response of the Secret Service and other law enforcement officials on scene." Rep. Rosa DeLauro posted on X.

“Thank God President Trump is safe and being treated,” Rep. John Larson said in a statement. “Our prayers and thoughts are with him, his family, and all those in attendance at the rally. We thank the Secret Service and law enforcement for acting quickly and condemn all forms of violence.”

"Hearing of a possible shooting at a Trump rally in Butler, PA. Political violence in any form is unacceptable," Rep. Jahana Hayes posted on X. "I condemn this cowardly act and send prayers to former President Trump. This is not how policy difference are settled in the United States of America.

"The reports that former President Trump was shot at a political rally are horrific," Rep. Joe Courtney posted on X. "It is encouraging that he was able to exit safely with the assistance of the Secret Service. I, along with all Americans of goodwill, wish him a swift recovery and condemn all political violence."

"Political violence of any kind is unacceptable," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal in a statement on X. The tweet continued, "I am thankful for law enforcement’s swift response. My thoughts are with former President Trump."