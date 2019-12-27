Connecticut Post Mall Institutes Parental Escort Policy After Several Fights

Connecticut Post Mall in Milford has instituted a parental escort policy one day after several fights closed the mall.

Officials said the mall will immediately implement the Parental Escort Policy for guests under 18 years old. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older while the policy is in place.

One adult may supervise up to four people under the age of 18 during the parental escort hours, authorities said.

Mall officials said anyone under the age of 21 should be prepared to show one of the following forms of identification:

United States Driver's License

United States State-Issued I.D.

Resident Alien Card

Passport

U.S. Military I.D.

Mexican Consulate I.D.

Canadian I.D.

No college or high school identification cards will be accepted, authorities added.

The policy will be in effect from 3 p.m. to 9 p..m on Friday and from 1 p.m. until close on Saturday, December 28 and Sunday, December 29.

The Connecticut Post Mall was closed Thursday after several fights broke out there. This is the second year in a row that the mall was forced to close the day after Christmas due to such a disturbance.

A similar situation happened in Manchester in 2018, when four people were arrested after multiple fights broke out at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills.

This year, two other malls in Connecticut, including the Shoppes at Buckland Hills, instituted mandatory curfews for visitors under 18.