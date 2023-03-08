Connecticut Post Mall to Require Adult Supervision of Children on Saturday Nights

The Connecticut Post Mall is going to require children 17 and younger who are at the mall on Saturday nights to be with an adult.

Children 17 or under are going to have to be with a parent or a supervising adult who is 21 or older from 4 p.m. through mall closing.

“To encourage a pleasant and safe shopping environment for all guests, Connecticut Post Mall has implemented a Parental Guidance Required Program on Saturday evenings,” a news release from a representative for the mall says.

This is in effect immediately and the mall said that unsupervised youth shopping before 4 p.m. must leave the mall by the designated time or they will need to be joined by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older.

One adult could accompany up to four children and the mall will require all children to stay with the supervising adult while at the mall.

They also said children or the adults supervising them might need to show proof of age, such as a driver’s license or state ID, and people who do not have proper identification will be asked to leave the property.