Powerball ticket sold in CT won $50,000

Connecticut Powerball slip
NBC Connecticut

There was a $50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Monday night.

The winning numbers were 1-25-57-62-64 and the Powerball was 15. Powerplay was X2.

The ticket that won $50,000 matched four numbers and the Powerball. It did not have Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where it was sold.

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday night and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday is $478 million, which has a cash value of $230.5 million.

Two tickets did win $1 million and those tickets were sold in Florida and Texas.

