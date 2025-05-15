Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $50,000

There was a $50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Wednesday night, according to the CT Lottery.

The winning numbers were 4-10-24-29-53 and the Powerball was 4.

Powerplay was x3.

The ticket that won $50,000 matched four numbers and the Powerball. It didn’t have Powerplay.

No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night but there was one $1 million winner in Massachusetts.

It was sold at Singha Liquors in Swansea, Mass., according to the Massachusetts Lottery website.

The next drawing will be on Saturday night and the estimated jackpot is $123 million.