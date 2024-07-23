CT Lottery

Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Monday night

CT Lottery headquarters in Wallingford
NBC Connecticut

There was a $50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Monday night, but no one won the jackpot and it is up to an estimated $114 million for the drawing on Wednesday night.

The winning numbers on Monday night were 31-36-56-58-69 and the Powerball was 20. Powerplay was X2.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball. There were three $50,000 winners across the country. That was the biggest prize for this drawing.

No information was immediately available on where the $50,000 winning ticket was sold in Connecticut.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

CT LotteryPowerball
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us