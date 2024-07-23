Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Monday night

There was a $50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Monday night, but no one won the jackpot and it is up to an estimated $114 million for the drawing on Wednesday night.

The winning numbers on Monday night were 31-36-56-58-69 and the Powerball was 20. Powerplay was X2.

The $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball. There were three $50,000 winners across the country. That was the biggest prize for this drawing.

No information was immediately available on where the $50,000 winning ticket was sold in Connecticut.