Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Monday night

There was a $50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut on Monday night, but no one won the jackpot and it is up to an estimated $114 million for the drawing on Wednesday night.
The winning numbers on Monday night were 31-36-56-58-69 and the Powerball was 20. Powerplay was X2.
The $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball. There were three $50,000 winners across the country. That was the biggest prize for this drawing.
No information was immediately available on where the $50,000 winning ticket was sold in Connecticut.
