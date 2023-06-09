Connecticut prison hosts college graduation for incarcerated students

"It took a lot to get here. I was incarcerated six years ago. I never thought about attending college," said Alpha Jallow, who is currently serving time at Macdougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield.

But Jallow made it over that finish line and received his degree Friday.

He and six other inmates are part of the first class to graduate through the University of New Haven and the Yale Prison Education Initiative.

The YPEI led this effort, offering Yale courses in 2018 at Macdougall-Walker Correctional Institution and Manson Youth Institution. In 2021, the University of New Haven joined in, adding the ability for incarcerated students to get two and four-year degrees.

"It should be clear that this cap and gown speaks a different language, speaks a language of accomplishment," said graduating student Maurice Blackwell.

Blackwell says the program put him on a better path. In 2027, he'll be released from prison with his degree in hand.

"It's liberating, and I want to move forward, and keep prison behind," said Blackwell.

The milestone also meant a lot to his loved ones who were there in support.

"I'm so excited to be here and to witness this. It's something I never saw before, but it's very inspiring to me to see him get this far," said Blackwell's fiancé, Tiffany Williams. "It's also inspired me to start college."

Delivering the commencement address was Governor Ned Lamont, who recognized each graduating student for their hard work and determination.

"I heard this from most of you that we define our own futures and today is the start of that," said Lamont.

An emotional day for many of the graduating students and a big step towards a better life.