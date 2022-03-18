Connecticut Program Available to Families to Help Prepare Kids for School

There's a new tool in Connecticut to prepare young kids for kindergarten, before they even set foot in a classroom.

"Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path" is a pre-K pilot program that's just been launched in the state by the national nonprofit Waterford.org. Their goal is to improve literacy by giving children equal access to learning materials.

The nonprofit said 2.2 million children don't have access to publicly-funded early education. They say more than half of low-income preschool-aged children have no early education option.

But now, there are openings in the Upstart program for 200 Connecticut kids getting ready to start kindergarten in the fall. In addition to this summer program, there are another 500 spots for kids that are starting kindergarten next year.

The nonprofit is funded by donations so that the program can be free to families.

"We truly are looking for those families that don't have access to some form of Pre-K. So if you do, leave the slots open for the families that need it. But if you are not sure that your child is going to be ready for kindergarten, this program is for you," Waterford.org Senior Vice President Kim Fischer.

Here's how it works: parents work with their kids at home for just 20 minutes a day, five times a week. They'll also communicate remotely with a coach.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This is to ensure these children know things like colors, numbers and their ABCs before heading to school.

The nonprofit will provide a laptop, computer or internet service to families who don't have them.

"There is a gap and that pre K learning, whether it's you know, families that are stuck on a waiting lists, whether there's not access to a pre K center in your area, or maybe it's a transportation issue or a timing issue, whatever the case may be, there are families out there that don't have access, and so our program makes it a whole a lot easier because families can do it in the home on their own time schedule and get that child prepared, and the families get to take part in it as well," Fischer said.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.

Parents can sign their kids up by calling 888-982-9898. Families are enrolled on a first-come-first-served basis.