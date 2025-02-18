How do Connecticut property taxes compare against other states?

WalletHub has ranked the states based on how much the average household pays on taxes and found that we have some of the highest taxes in the country.

The average American household spends $2,969 on real-estate property taxes plus another $492 for residents of the 26 states with vehicle property taxes, according to the finance company found.

How Connecticut real-estate taxes rank

On a scale where the states rank from lowest at one to highest at 51, Connecticut ranks:

49 th for real-estate property tax with a rate of 1.92 percent.

for real-estate property tax with a rate of 1.92 percent. The average annual taxes for a $303,400 home in Connecticut were $5,813.

The median home value is $343,200 in Connecticut and the average annual taxes are $6,575.

How Connecticut vehicle taxes rank

44 th for vehicle property taxes.

for vehicle property taxes. The average vehicle property tax on a $29,000 vehicle is $605.

The real-estate tax on the median U.S. home value is $5,813

“Some states charge no property taxes at all, while others charge an arm and a leg. Americans who are considering moving and want to maximize the amount of money they take home should take into account property tax rates, in addition to other financial factors like the overall cost of living, when deciding on a city,” Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said in a statement.

Lowest real-estate taxes

The five states with the lowest real-estate taxes are: