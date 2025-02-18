Taxes

How do Connecticut property taxes compare against other states?

A finger adding up figures using a calculator isolated over a white background.
Storyblocks

WalletHub has ranked the states based on how much the average household pays on taxes and found that we have some of the highest taxes in the country.

The average American household spends $2,969 on real-estate property taxes plus another $492 for residents of the 26 states with vehicle property taxes, according to the finance company found.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

How Connecticut real-estate taxes rank

On a scale where the states rank from lowest at one to highest at 51, Connecticut ranks:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
  • 49th for real-estate property tax with a rate of 1.92 percent.
  • The average annual taxes for a $303,400 home in Connecticut were $5,813.
  • The median home value is $343,200 in Connecticut and the average annual taxes are $6,575.
Source: WalletHub

How Connecticut vehicle taxes rank

  • 44th for vehicle property taxes.
  • The average vehicle property tax on a $29,000 vehicle is $605.

The real-estate tax on the median U.S. home value is $5,813         

Local

Glastonbury 51 mins ago

Man reported missing from nursing home in Glastonbury found safe

Willington 3 hours ago

Serious injuries reported in tractor-trailer crash on Route 32 in Willington

Source: WalletHub

See the full report here.

“Some states charge no property taxes at all, while others charge an arm and a leg. Americans who are considering moving and want to maximize the amount of money they take home should take into account property tax rates, in addition to other financial factors like the overall cost of living, when deciding on a city,” Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said in a statement.   

Lowest real-estate taxes

The five states with the lowest real-estate taxes are:

  1. Hawaii
  2. Alabama
  3. Nevada
  4. Colorado
  5. South Carolina

This article tagged under:

Taxes
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us