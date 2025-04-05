Connecticut protesters join nationwide rally against Trump

On Saturday, people in Connecticut participated in a nationwide rally against the federal government. The “Hands Off!” rallies are protesting President Donald Trump, his administration and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

“They can’t ignore our voices,” veteran Patrick Reardon said. “If we keep yelling loud enough someone’s going to listen.”

In Middletown, protesters with a variety of signs walked the streets expressing discontentment with issues surrounding health, immigration, foreign diplomacy and more.

“If we don’t come out and do this, nobody else if going to do that,” Ellen Steinberg said. “We have to apply pressure on Congress.”

Protest were also planned for Hartford, Waterbury, New Haven, Newtown, Enfield and other towns across the state. In total, more than 1,200 "Hands Off!" demonstrations were planned across the U.S.