Legendary Connecticut broadcaster Brad Davis has died.

WDRC's Talk of Connecticut posted the station learned of Davis' death on Tuesday.

Davis spent more than 40 years on the air at WDRC radio but his career spanned many more years than that.

He was inducted into the Connecticut Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2015.