Connecticut Ranked 11th Worst State to Drive In: Report

Connecticut ranks as the eleventh least driver-friend state in the country, a new report released Tuesday found.

The report, from personal-finance website WalletHub, ranked the 50 states across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices, road quality, rush-hour congestion, and auto-maintenance costs.

In the category of "cost of ownership & maintenance," Connecticut ranked fourth worst. However, in the area of safety, which includes traffic fatality rate, car theft rate, and share of adults who always or nearly always wear a seatbelt, Connecticut ranked as the second best.

The below are the top results in each category, according to WalletHub.

Best States for Driving

Iowa Tennessee North Carolina Texas Nebraska Georgia Virginia Indiana Arkansas Alabama

Worst States for Driving