Connecticut Ranked 11th Worst State to Drive In: Report

Connecticut ranks as the eleventh least driver-friend state in the country, a new report released Tuesday found.
The report, from personal-finance website WalletHub, ranked the 50 states across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices, road quality, rush-hour congestion, and auto-maintenance costs.
In the category of "cost of ownership & maintenance," Connecticut ranked fourth worst. However, in the area of safety, which includes traffic fatality rate, car theft rate, and share of adults who always or nearly always wear a seatbelt, Connecticut ranked as the second best.
The below are the top results in each category, according to WalletHub.
Best States for Driving
- Iowa
- Tennessee
- North Carolina
- Texas
- Nebraska
- Georgia
- Virginia
- Indiana
- Arkansas
- Alabama
Worst States for Driving
- Hawaii (Worst)
- Rhode Island
- Washington
- California
- Colorado
- Maryland
- West Virginia
- New Jersey
- Alaska
- Montana
- Connecticut