Connecticut ranked 15th best state

U.S. News & World Report has released its “Best State Rankings” for 2025 and Connecticut is the 15th best, according to the new report.

“One of the original 13 colonies, Connecticut played a prominent role in the development of the U.S.,” the publication’s overview of Connecticut said.

Connecticut was ranked 20th in 2024.

How Connecticut compares

Here is a breakdown on how Connecticut ranks across several categories.

Crime & Corrections: 8

Economy: 8

Education: 10

Fiscal Stability: 48

Health Care: 3

Infrastructure: 27

Natural Environment: 15

Opportunity: 43

Get a closer look at Connecticut’s rankings here.

Top 10 states

These are the 10 states that U.S. News & World report ranked as the best overall.

Utah New Hampshire Idaho Minnesota Nebraska Florida Vermont South Dakota Massachusetts Washington

New Jersey ranked 19, New York ranked 22 and Rhode Island ranked 24.