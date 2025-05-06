Connecticut

Connecticut ranked 15th best state

Downtown Hartford Connecticut during the evening hours. This is the capital city of the state.
Storyblocks

U.S. News & World Report has released its “Best State Rankings” for 2025 and Connecticut is the 15th best, according to the new report.

“One of the original 13 colonies, Connecticut played a prominent role in the development of the U.S.,” the publication’s overview of Connecticut said.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Connecticut was ranked 20th in 2024.

How Connecticut compares

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Here is a breakdown on how Connecticut ranks across several categories.

  • Crime & Corrections: 8
  • Economy: 8
  • Education: 10
  • Fiscal Stability: 48
  • Health Care: 3
  • Infrastructure: 27
  • Natural Environment: 15
  • Opportunity: 43

Get a closer look at Connecticut’s rankings here.

Local

Hartford 35 mins ago

Pair chose state police barracks driveway to carry out prostitution transaction: police

Plainville 1 hour ago

Tilcon withdraws application for zoning change in Plainville: town officials

Top 10 states

These are the 10 states that U.S. News & World report ranked as the best overall.

  1.  Utah
  2. New Hampshire
  3. Idaho
  4. Minnesota
  5. Nebraska
  6. Florida
  7. Vermont
  8. South Dakota
  9. Massachusetts
  10. Washington

New Jersey ranked 19, New York ranked 22 and Rhode Island ranked 24.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us