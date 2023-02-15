Connecticut Ranked Among the Least Sinful States in America

Connecticut residents are pretty well behaved compared to many other states, according to a national ranking on the most sinful states in America.

Wallet Hub published a ranking for 2023 and Connecticut comes in among the least sinful states, at 45.

Nevada tops the list at number one, according to WalletHub.

So what makes a state more sinful than others? Anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness, according to Wallet Hub.

Some of our neighbors are not quite so well-behaved. New York ranks 10, New Jersey ranks 21, while Rhode Island comes in at 32 and Massachusetts is 38.

Wyoming is listed as the least sinful state overall.

See the full listing here.

Not only are we well-behaved, but we have one of the lowest numbers of violent crimes per capita and one of the lowest shares of the population with a gambling disorder, according to the ranking.

When it come to average time spent on adult entertainment sites, Connecticut also ranks among the lowest states.

Last year, CT's well-behaved ways also put us low on the list of most sinful cities.

New Haven ranked 149 out of 182 and Bridgeport came in at 181.