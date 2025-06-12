Connecticut ranked the third best state for working dads

This weekend is a celebration of dads and Connecticut is the third best state for working fathers, according to WalletHub.

The personal finance website has released its report on 2025’s Best & Worst States for Working Dads.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

To come up with the list, they considered what they called 22 key indicators of friendliness toward working dads, from the average length of the workday for men and childcare costs to the share of men in good health.

With one being the best, Connecticut ranked third overall.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

WalletHub said Connecticut has the second-best school system in the country and the highest percentage of child care centers that are nationally accredited.

“Working dads have to worry about much more than just how much income they’re bringing home to support their kids. They also have to make sure that their children’s childcare and education are adequate, their health is properly looked after, and they get enough quality time with their father,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in a statement. “The best states for working dads provide the conditions for all these needs to be met, while also helping dads maintain their own physical and mental health.”

WalletHub also found that Connecticut has the third-highest percentage of working men who are economically secure, at 76%, and said this is a good place for men to stay healthy, with 86% of men in “good or better health.”

Here’s a look Connecticut’s rankings

2: Childcare rank

4: Health rank

6: Daycare quality

7: Male life expectancy

7: Economic and social well-being rank

8: Work-life balance rank

8: Average length of workday for men

29: Percentage of physically active men

29: Childcare costs (adjusted for median family income)

Top 10 states