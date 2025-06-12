Parenting

Connecticut ranked the third best state for working dads

I love you daddy sign on desk with laptop, phone, notebook, coffee and glasses
Storyblocks

This weekend is a celebration of dads and Connecticut is the third best state for working fathers, according to WalletHub.

The personal finance website has released its report on 2025’s Best & Worst States for Working Dads.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

To come up with the list, they considered what they called 22 key indicators of friendliness toward working dads, from the average length of the workday for men and childcare costs to the share of men in good health.

With one being the best, Connecticut ranked third overall.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

WalletHub said Connecticut has the second-best school system in the country and the highest percentage of child care centers that are nationally accredited.

“Working dads have to worry about much more than just how much income they’re bringing home to support their kids. They also have to make sure that their children’s childcare and education are adequate, their health is properly looked after, and they get enough quality time with their father,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in a statement. “The best states for working dads provide the conditions for all these needs to be met, while also helping dads maintain their own physical and mental health.”

WalletHub also found that Connecticut has the third-highest percentage of working men who are economically secure, at 76%, and said this is a good place for men to stay healthy, with 86% of men in “good or better health.”

Local

Employment 12 mins ago

State Department of Labor holding statewide job fair Thursday

WNBA 23 mins ago

Paige Bueckers returns after four-game absence, scores 35 points in losing effort

Here’s a look Connecticut’s rankings

2: Childcare rank
4: Health rank
6: Daycare quality
7: Male life expectancy
7: Economic and social well-being rank
8: Work-life balance rank
8: Average length of workday for men
29: Percentage of physically active men
29: Childcare costs (adjusted for median family income)

Source: WalletHub

Top 10 states

  1. Massachusetts
  2. District of Columbia
  3. Connecticut
  4. Rhode Island
  5. New Jersey
  6. Minnesota
  7. Wisconsin
  8. Illinois
  9. New Hampshire
  10. Maryland

This article tagged under:

Parenting
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us