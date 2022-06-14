Connecticut Ranks Near Bottom on This Fun State List

If you want fun, head to California or Florida, according to WalletHub.

The website ranked the most fun states and Connecticut is ranked toward the bottom, coming in 46th.

WalletHub said it compared the states using “26 key indicators of a jolly good time that won’t break the bank,” from “movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita.”

The ranking looked at entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties as well as costs.

WalletHub ranked California first overall, followed by Florida, Nevada and New York.

Massachusetts is ranked 25, New Jersey is ranked 31 and Rhode Island is ranked 47.