Connecticut reacts to shaking from New Jersey earthquake

People from one end of Connecticut to the other reported feeling the 4.8 magnitude earthquake centered in New Jersey Friday morning.

The quake struck at 10:23 a.m. and was centered in Whitehorse Station, New Jersey, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Viewers almost immediately began calling and messaging NBC Connecticut about the shaking.

"I felt it in Oxford, CT at my home near the airport. It was a boom followed by 5-10 seconds of shaking. I lived in San Francisco for 4 years in the late 90s and experienced a few there, I knew exactly what it was!!", Dawn Bowler Allaire commented on Facebook.

"I’m in East Haven. My whole house shook," Kathleen Flanagan Quinn said.

Zoe Lussi was home in Southbury when the earthquake hit.

"Felt the earthquake here in Southbury, Connecticut. Heard a big boom on one end of my house that moved across the backside of my house. I was confused because I thought something fell on one end of the house, but then was confused when I heard a bang in front of me at the kitchen sink," she said.

The reports of shaking weren't limited to western Connecticut. We heard from people in Mystic, Killingly, and other parts of eastern Connecticut.

"In N. Windham by the airport. House shook enough where the water in my 55 gal aquarium had a bit of lateral movement start, things in the house rattled," Carrol Reuthe said.

There have been no reports of damage in Connecticut.