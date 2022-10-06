hurricane ian

Connecticut Red Cross Volunteer Helps in Florida after Hurricane Ian

By Jennifer Joas

NBC Universal, Inc.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross traveled from Connecticut to Florida’s Gulf Coast to provide relief and support after Hurricane Ian.

Gary Liseo, a volunteer from Bristol, felt the call to help at just 28-years-old.

“I like helping people and when I heard that the hurricane was going on and people needed help, I just thought, OK, let's get down there and use me where you need me,” said Liseo.

Liseo has been volunteering at the Hertz Arena, one of about 20 Red cCoss shelters in the region, helping to provide food, water, a place to sleep and support to the thousands of people who lost their homes in the hurricane.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

hurricane ian 17 hours ago

Former CT Residents in Florida Reflect on Hurricane Ian

hurricane ian Oct 4

Former CT Resident Loses Fort Myers Beach Home During Hurricane Ian

hurricane ian Oct 4

Former Bristol Woman Counts Blessings After Hurricane Ian Destroys Florida Home

This is the first time Liseo was deployed to help with the Red Cross.

Approximately 35 volunteers from Connecticut traveled to Florida, to join the more than 1,500 volunteers across the country.

“It is very fulfilling, knowing that each day can help people down here,” said Liseo. 

In addition to volunteer opportunities, the American Red Cross is collecting monetary donations and blood donations to help.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

hurricane ianAMERICAN RED CROSSamerican red cross connecticutred cross volunteer
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us