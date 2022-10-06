Connecticut Red Cross Volunteer Helps in Florida after Hurricane Ian

Volunteers with the American Red Cross traveled from Connecticut to Florida’s Gulf Coast to provide relief and support after Hurricane Ian.

Gary Liseo, a volunteer from Bristol, felt the call to help at just 28-years-old.

“I like helping people and when I heard that the hurricane was going on and people needed help, I just thought, OK, let's get down there and use me where you need me,” said Liseo.

Liseo has been volunteering at the Hertz Arena, one of about 20 Red cCoss shelters in the region, helping to provide food, water, a place to sleep and support to the thousands of people who lost their homes in the hurricane.

This is the first time Liseo was deployed to help with the Red Cross.

Approximately 35 volunteers from Connecticut traveled to Florida, to join the more than 1,500 volunteers across the country.

“It is very fulfilling, knowing that each day can help people down here,” said Liseo.

In addition to volunteer opportunities, the American Red Cross is collecting monetary donations and blood donations to help.