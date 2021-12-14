Connecticut Remembers Sandy Hook Victims 9 Years Later

Tuesday marks nine years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

It was December 14, 2012, that 20 children and six educators were killed at the Newtown school.

Gov. Ned Lamont directed flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor and remember those who lost their lives.

"The tragedy that occurred that day nine years ago is one of the worst in Connecticut history, but in its aftermath, we witnessed an outpouring of love, humanity, and kindness from over the entire world, spreading a message of hope that we must proactively work to protect," Gov. Lamont said. "We will never forget the twenty innocent children and six devoted educators whose lives were taken all too soon that terrible morning."