Connecticut

Connecticut residents mistakenly receive alert about Massachusetts 911 outage

NBC 5 News

There was a statewide 911 outage across Massachusetts Tuesday, but some Connecticut residents mistakenly got an alert on their phones about it this afternoon, according to the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services at Public Protection.

"To clarify for those that received the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA): Connecticut is NOT experiencing a 911 outage. The Wireless Emergency Alert you received was intended for Massachusetts," The CTDEMHS posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Emergency management officials in Maine said the alert somehow accidentally expanded to other nearby states and FEMA is investigating how that happened.

The 911 system in Massachusetts came back online around 3:45 p.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us