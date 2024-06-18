Connecticut residents mistakenly receive alert about Massachusetts 911 outage

There was a statewide 911 outage across Massachusetts Tuesday, but some Connecticut residents mistakenly got an alert on their phones about it this afternoon, according to the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services at Public Protection.

"To clarify for those that received the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA): Connecticut is NOT experiencing a 911 outage. The Wireless Emergency Alert you received was intended for Massachusetts," The CTDEMHS posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Emergency management officials in Maine said the alert somehow accidentally expanded to other nearby states and FEMA is investigating how that happened.

The 911 system in Massachusetts came back online around 3:45 p.m.