Connecticut River Affected by Sewage Release in Mass.

Environmental officials are advising the public to avoid the water in the Connecticut River north of Middletown after a sewage release in Massachusetts.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said overnight hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage and untreated stormwater were released into the Chicopee River in Springfield, which feeds into the Connecticut River. A water main break also caused flooding at a sewer pump station along the Connecticut River in Springfield.

The spills are resolved, but DEEP is advising the public to avoid any contact recreation in the Connecticut River north of Middletown for 48 hours as a precaution.

