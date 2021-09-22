Connecticut River Conservancy Hosts Annual River Cleanup

Starting this weekend, the Connecticut River Conservancy (CRV) is set to host their 25th annual Source to Sea river cleanup.
CRC will equip volunteers with tools in order to remove trash from Connecticut’s rivers, streams, parks and boat launches.
“For our 25th anniversary, we wanted to make this year’s cleanup a truly community-driven event,” CRC’s Cleanup Coordinator Stacey Lennard said in a press release. “The Source to Sea Cleanup strengthens community while cleaning up our rivers and streams. It’s an opportunity for you to make a difference.”
Last year, over 1,300 volunteers participated in the cleanup throughout the entire month of September, cleaning 34.9 tons of trash along 262 miles of river, according to CRC.
Volunteers sometimes come across bulky items as well and have recovered 946 tires, 14 mattresses and 8,000 pounds of scrap metal along the way.
CRC will also host a virtual series of “Trash Talks” dedicated to talking about advocacy and legislative action to prevent litter on Connecticut shores and beyond.
If you’re interested in getting involved, more information and registration can be found at the CT River website.