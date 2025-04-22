Connecticut runners happy with their Boston Marathon performances

The 129th Boston Marathon is officially in the books.

We spoke with runners from Connecticut who completed the once-in-a-lifetime milestone.

Mark Hegarty from Manchester told us how he felt when meeting his family at the finish line at the Boston Marathon.

“I wouldn’t tell them, but I almost cried when I saw them," Hegarty said.

Hegarty, who is a part of the Manchester Running Club, said he will never forget seeing his family at the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

He said he hit a new gear.

“I set a personal best by over six minutes, which is a huge breakout performance for me,” Hegarty said.

Hegarty had the second fastest time for Connecticut runners at about two hours and 23 minutes.

He said he only ran into trouble during the last leg of the race.

“What was hard for me was getting up the hill and down the hills, and those last miles, 22-24, it flattens out and you still have over four miles to go and you’re pretty tired,” Hegarty said.

David Fusfeld, president of the Manchester Road Club, completed his 20th marathon on Monday.

“This was my third Boston Marathon," Fusfeld said. "It’s always a challenge. I got it done, and that’s the most important thing.”

Erica Kelleher Rasmussen, from Colorado, but born and raised in Cromwell, finished her first Boston Marathon as well.

We spoke with her prior to the race, and she told us after a pregnancy scare seven years ago, and being overweight, she decided it was time to lead a healthy lifestyle.

“I didn’t enjoy the mile physical fitness test in school,” Rasmussen said. “Let alone running a marathon, let alone liking it.”

A hundred pounds later, she completed several marathons, including her now-favorite, the Boston Marathon.

“These Boston Marathon medals have unicorns on them," Rasmussen said. “This medal will go to my daughter. She was really the catalyst for this journey.”