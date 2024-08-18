Connecticut Sales Tax Free Week is this week

This week, the state is making it a little easier on shoppers with Sales Tax Free Week, which runs from Sunday, August 18 to Saturday, August 24.

"I look forward to it. I know when it's coming up," said Lana Elder, of Farmington.

"We try to save where we can. So, the little bit that helps, always helps," said Melissa Trofatter, of North Branford.

This special exemption applies to most clothing and shoes you buy in store or online.

Mark Boughton, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services, says if an eligible item is less than $100, you don't have to pay sales tax on it, regardless of how many items you have in your cart.

"What people forget is that you could bring 15 items up to the counter and if each one is $100 or less, even if the total is, say, $1000, you still pay no sales tax," said Boughton.

Items that qualify include shoes, shirts, jackets, and winter coats. We have a whole list here, but also keep in mind the things that don't qualify.

That includes jewelry, handbags, luggage, watches as well as specialty clothing or footcare designed for sports, such as cleats, boots, gloves, and googles.

"I think it helps frame the end of the summer," said Boughton. "Helps provide a few dollars back into people's pockets as they look at the upcoming school year."

A family from North Branford did their back-to-school shopping at Target in New Britain Sunday morning to get their daughter ready for the fourth grade.

"Going into school, we've got fall coming up. We always do a fall wardrobe for her, new shoes for the school, gym, dance, whatever," said Trofatter.

A survey conducted in June by the National Retail Federation found that 68 percent of shoppers say they typically plan their back-to-school and college shopping around major sale events.

That was true for a family in Farmington.

"I do wait for tax-free week to make some big purchases," said Elder.

Elder says she appreciates it being a little cheaper at checkout this week.

"Especially as a teacher and a parent, I know that I am buying for my own children for their school return, but also for my own and for my classroom," said Elder.

She says both of her children will be in high school this year, and she's making sure they walk in on the first day with everything they need.

"So, it's a big transition and there's a lot of things that they want to feel prepared, and so tax-free week is a big help," said Elder.