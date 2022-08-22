Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week: What's Discounted, What's Not

Connecticut's Sales Tax-Free Week is here.
When is tax-free week in Connecticut?
It started on Sunday, Aug. 21 and continues through Saturday, Aug. 27.
What is CT's sales tax?
The statewide sales tax is 6.35% for the retail sale, lease or rental of most goods and taxable services.
What is tax-exempt during CT's tax-free week?
Several articles of clothing and types of footwear that are sold for less than $100 are tax-free. Here are several examples:
- Antique clothing
- Aprons (kitchen)
- Arm warmers
- Athletic socks
- Bandannas
- Baseball hats
- Bathing caps
- Belts, suspenders, belt buckles
- Bicycle sneakers (without cleats)
- Blouses
- Chef uniforms
- Children’s bibs
- Clerical vestments and religious clothing
- Diapers (cloth or disposable, adult or child)
- Dresses
- Earmuffs
- Employee uniforms (such as police, fire, mechanics, nurses, postal)
- Fashion boots
- Formal wear gowns
- Formal wear rentals
- Foul weather gear
- Garters
- Gloves
- Golf dresses and skirts
- Golf jackets
- Golf shirts
- Graduation caps and gowns
- Gym suits
- Handkerchiefs
- Hats, caps
- Jeans
- Jogging suits, sweat suits
- Leg warmers
- Leotards, tights
- Lingerie
- Nylons, hosiery (Support hose specially designed to aid in the circulation of blood purchased by persons with medical need for the hose are exempt under Conn. Gen. Stat. §12-412(19) regardless of their cost.)
- Overclothes
- Overshoes, rubbers, boots
- Painter pants
- Ponchos
- Rain jackets, rain suits, rainwear
- Rented uniforms
- Robes
- Sashes
- Scarves
- Scout uniforms
- Shirts
- Shoelaces
- Shoes: aerobic, basketball, boat, running (without cleats), safety (suitable for everyday wear)
- Ski sweaters, ski jackets
- Sleepwear (nightgowns, pajamas)
- Slippers
- Sneakers
- Socks
- Square dancing clothes
- Swimsuits
- Tennis clothing (dresses, hats, shorts, and skirts)
- Ties (men’s and women’s)
- Undergarments
- Wedding gowns, headpieces, and veils
- Wigs (custom-made wigs or hairpieces for people with medically diagnosed total and permanent hair loss as a result of disease or the treatment of disease are fully exempt under Conn. Gen. Stat. §12-412(19)).
- Work clothes
Clothing and footwear that's taxable, even if under $100, during tax-free week
- Athletic supporters
- Barrettes
- Boots: fishing, mountain climbing, paddock, riding, ski, firefighter
- Goggles
- Gloves: athletic, garden, golf, tennis, work, rubber, surgical
- Hair nets
- Handbags and purses
- Headbands
- Ice skates
- Insoles, arch supports
- Jewelry
- Lobster bibs
- Martial arts attire
- Party costumes
- Potholders
- Protective aprons
- Riding pants
- Roller skates
- Safety apparel items are taxable even if sold for less than $100 during Sales Tax-Free Wee
- Safety glasses
- Shin guards
- Shoes: ballet, bicycle, bowling, cleated, football, golf, track, jazz, tap, turf
- Shower caps
- Ski pants
- Sports helmets
- Sports uniforms
- Umbrellas
- Waders
- Wallets
- Water ski vests
- Wet suits
The state has posted additional information online about what to know about discounts, coupons, rebates, rainchecks during tax-free week and more.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.