Uvalde school shooting

Connecticut Senators to Call For Action on Gun Safety Legislation

FILE - A memorial is seen outside Robb Elementary School after a mass shooting on May 26, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images (File)

Connecticut's two U.S. senators have scheduled a news conference Tuesday to call for action on gun safety legislation in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Sen. Chris Murphy and Sen. Richard Blumenthal will meet with gun violence prevention advocates at the State Capitol at 11 a.m.

It has been one week since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. It is the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

This article tagged under:

Uvalde school shootingSandy HookGun Safety
