Connecticut Shoppers Hunt For Black Friday Bargains

Dozens of bargain hunters lined up at Westfarms as early as 4:45 a.m. Friday just to get first dibs on some great savings.

"Today is the ceremonial kick-off to holiday shopping," said Amanda Sirica, a spokesperson for Westfarms.

"What’s different this year than last year we saw 26 shopping days last year this year we’re going to see 30 shops till Christmas," Sirica said. "This year we saw deals earlier than ever and they’re going to extend throughout the Black Friday weekend and into the early part of December. I think we're seeing that now because we’re spreading out those deep discounts."

Estimates suggest that about 166 million people plan to shop from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. And shoppers in the U.S. are expected to spend $960 billion on holiday shopping this year alone.

Wallingford resident Donna Angeletti enjoys shopping with her mom every year during Black Friday.

She says inflation this year has her keeping an eye on her budget.

"You've got to watch everything you have to watch everything with the cost of food with the cost of everything you have to watch everything you're spending," said Angeletti.

Maryssa Romano and her group of cousins have been shopping on Black Friday together for the past five-plus years.

"This is a tradition we’ve been doing for a very long time and we like to go after Thanksgiving and get good deals," Romano said.