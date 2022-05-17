Connecticut Shoppers Turn to Thrifting for New Goods

A new report from resale platform Thred Up shows thrifting has gone up 70% since 2019. It shows that 90% of U.S. shoppers buy or are open to buying secondhand products.

Shoppers also say they've grown increasingly aware of spending habits in light of inflation.

Gas, food and now clothes are making it much harder to open up your wallet.

“A lot of it is for budget purposes. We're like 20, 21, we work and we don't really have a lot of extra money for the more expensive stuff at the mall, but also I think we just like some of the styles that are here that you cant necessarily find brand new," one shopper said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Saraha Adanti is the senior director in development for The Village, which owns several thrift stores and offers a number of services to families.

“They don't feel like they're going to a thrift store, they feel like they're going to a boutique," Adanti said.

“We have wedding dresses, prom dresses. Being able to have a tux that a high schooler may not be able to afford to rent to attend the prom,” she continued.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.

“The hunt is what it's all about, finding value in something that is wildly undervalued," said Dustin Takdar, who buys and sells used clothing regularly.

Budget seems to be the main reason to shop second-hand. Adanti said sustainability is the other.

“They should thrift because it's a great thing to do, it's a great resource to protect the environment and you're giving these clothes a second chance,” Adanti said.

When it comes to shopping second hand online, shoppers say there are discounts, making the already-reduced price much more appealing to the buyer.