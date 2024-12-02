Scams

Two CT shoreline towns impacted by skimming devices at Big Y markets

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Big Y said it found skimming devices at two of its supermarkets in Connecticut and the company is investigating.

The company said they found someone attaching a skimming device to a single terminal at their Milford location on Oct. 29.

Then a few days later, on Nov. 1, the company learned that the same person attached a skimming device to a single terminal at their Stratford location.

A Big Y spokesperson said they are actively investigating, and they are working with police. The company said they've inspected all of their terminals and will continue to do so.

"If we learn that any particular customer's information was compromised, we will promptly notify them and provide them with additional information so that they can take steps to protect themselves," the spokesperson said.

Big Y recommends that all customers review their bank and credit card statements for any signs of fraudulent activity.

The company found skimming devices at their Naugatuck and Plainville locations earlier this year.

Any customers with questions or concerns can contact Big Y by calling 800-828-2688 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

