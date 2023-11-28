Connecticut ski areas begin to open

‘Tis the season for skiing and Connecticut ski areas have started to open for the season.

Powder Ridge, Middlefield

Powder Ridge in Middlefield is open.

Winter activities at Powder Ridge include skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, snow bikes and more.

Powder Ridge is also hosting "Connecticut's Winter Wonderland Experience" on weekends through Dec. 23. Learn more here.

Mohawk Mountain Ski Area, West Cornwall

Mohawk Mountain Ski Area in West Cornwall is opening on Dec. 2.

Mount Southington Ski Area, Southington

Mount Southington Ski Area in the Plantsville section of Southington will begin making snow soon and could open on Dec. 16.

Ski Sundown in New Hartford has not yet announced its opening date.

Skiing throughout New England

While there are several places to go skiing right here in Connecticut, there are many places to go skiing in New England. Learn more here.

If you are heading to Killington, Vermont, you can enjoy skiing and the Vermont Holiday Festival will be held on Dec. 8 and 9. Get information on more events here.