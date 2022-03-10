Connecticut State Colleges & Universities to Lift Face Mask Requirements in April

Face masks and weekly COVID-19 testing will no longer be required at Connecticut State Colleges & Universities campuses as of April 4.

“Today marks two years since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. I want to thank all of you for all you have done to support our students and institutions over the last two years and your continued efforts to ensure we have a safe and vibrant spring semester,” CSCU President Terrence Cheng said in a message to the school community.

He said the state is turning the corner on the virus and CSCU can relax the pandemic response and shift from pandemic emergency response to routine disease prevention.

The schools will continue to monitor state and federal guidance and the community virus conditions and will be prepared to reinstate mitigation strategies if needed, he added.

On April 4, the campuses will be “mask-optional” and Cheng said employees and students should respect those who choose to continue wearing masks.

Physical distancing restrictions will be removed in areas such as lounges, cafeterias, conference rooms, and other non-academic settings, but current classroom arrangements will remain the way they are for the rest of the semester.

Employees and students are expected to continue to self-monitor their health and stay home whenever they have COVID-like symptoms and follow current CDC guidance on quarantine and isolation.

Employees and students who test positive should continue to follow the campus process for notification. Human Resources, Health Services, or the COVID Coordinator will determine the quarantine and isolation expectations, confirm when it is safe to return to campus or classes, and notify close contacts as needed.