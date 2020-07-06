danielson

Connecticut State Police Cruiser Broken Into, Semi-Automatic Rifle Stolen

A semi-automatic rifle and Connecticut State Police identification patches were among the items stolen from a state police cruiser early on July 4, according to police.

Police said a number of car break-ins were reported in Danielson/Killingly in the early morning hours of July 4. One of the vehicles broken into was a state police vehicle.

According to state police, the following items were taken from the cruiser:

  • Department Issued Bushmaster XM15 Serial Number L247509 (gun unloaded w/no magazines reported missing per statement)
  • Ceramic Plate Carrier with CSP Identification Velcro Patches
  • Raid Jacket
  • Plastic Container with Approximately 70 Rounds of .45 and .223 Cal. Ammo
  • Police Baton and Holder
  • Gas Mask, No Bag
  • Rain Coat
  • Sweater
  • Ike Jacket
  • Gasoline Card
  • Gun Cleaning Kit

No further information was provided by state police about where the car was parked when it was broken into.

State police said they have a suspect vehicle, a 2018 Audi Q5 with Massachusetts plates 58VW87.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop D at 860-779-4900.

