Connecticut State Police Cruiser Broken Into, Semi-Automatic Rifle Stolen

A semi-automatic rifle and Connecticut State Police identification patches were among the items stolen from a state police cruiser early on July 4, according to police.

Police said a number of car break-ins were reported in Danielson/Killingly in the early morning hours of July 4. One of the vehicles broken into was a state police vehicle.

According to state police, the following items were taken from the cruiser:

Department Issued Bushmaster XM15 Serial Number L247509 (gun unloaded w/no magazines reported missing per statement)

Ceramic Plate Carrier with CSP Identification Velcro Patches

Raid Jacket

Plastic Container with Approximately 70 Rounds of .45 and .223 Cal. Ammo

Police Baton and Holder

Gas Mask, No Bag

Rain Coat

Sweater

Ike Jacket

Gasoline Card

Gun Cleaning Kit

No further information was provided by state police about where the car was parked when it was broken into.

State police said they have a suspect vehicle, a 2018 Audi Q5 with Massachusetts plates 58VW87.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop D at 860-779-4900.