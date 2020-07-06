Connecticut State Police Cruiser Broken Into, Semi-Automatic Rifle Stolen

A semi-automatic rifle and Connecticut State Police identification patches were among the items stolen from a state police cruiser early on July 4, according to police.
Police said a number of car break-ins were reported in Danielson/Killingly in the early morning hours of July 4. One of the vehicles broken into was a state police vehicle.
According to state police, the following items were taken from the cruiser:
- Department Issued Bushmaster XM15 Serial Number L247509 (gun unloaded w/no magazines reported missing per statement)
- Ceramic Plate Carrier with CSP Identification Velcro Patches
- Raid Jacket
- Plastic Container with Approximately 70 Rounds of .45 and .223 Cal. Ammo
- Police Baton and Holder
- Gas Mask, No Bag
- Rain Coat
- Sweater
- Ike Jacket
- Gasoline Card
- Gun Cleaning Kit
No further information was provided by state police about where the car was parked when it was broken into.
State police said they have a suspect vehicle, a 2018 Audi Q5 with Massachusetts plates 58VW87.
Anyone with information is asked to call Troop D at 860-779-4900.